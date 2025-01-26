Clarendon Private LLC Acquires Shares of 5,227 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,485,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,492,000 after purchasing an additional 693,848 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 336,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,196,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVW stock opened at $106.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $77.20 and a 12 month high of $107.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

