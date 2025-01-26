Clarendon Private LLC Buys Shares of 607 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clarendon Private LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $611.00 to $523.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $695.00 to $590.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $577.73.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $496.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $413.92 and a 52-week high of $618.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $499.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

