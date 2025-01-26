Clarendon Private LLC Invests $394,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $196.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $173.01 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
