Clarendon Private LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clarendon Private LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 9,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,418,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,571,650,000 after acquiring an additional 820,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,284,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,122,963,000 after purchasing an additional 86,758 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $634,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,436 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,630,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $729,559,000 after buying an additional 452,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 14.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,809,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,573,000 after buying an additional 851,873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NEE opened at $72.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

