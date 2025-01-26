Clarendon Private LLC Purchases Shares of 12,006 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stairway Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,879,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,293,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 670.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,921,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,978 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $124,196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,562 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock opened at $73.56 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.