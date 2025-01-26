Clarendon Private LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Clarendon Private LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,938,000. Affiance Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $277.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $273.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.26. The company has a market capitalization of $71.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $228.17 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

