Coda Octopus Group (CODA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect Coda Octopus Group to post earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $5,267.00 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

Coda Octopus Group stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 million, a P/E ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.57. Coda Octopus Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Coda Octopus Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

About Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

