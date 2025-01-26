Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.2% during the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $87.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.44. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $80.03 and a 1 year high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.31%.

In related news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $4,273,535.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. This trade represents a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $101.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

