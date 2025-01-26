Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Stock Price Up 7.6% – Time to Buy?

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.90 and last traded at $24.75. 30,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 183% from the average session volume of 10,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Conifer Trading Up 7.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.60.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

