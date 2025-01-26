Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $530,000 in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 13,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 26.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 557,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,210,000 after purchasing an additional 116,284 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 150,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,180,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,686,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $598,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Griffin Securities downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 123,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $5,427,346.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 184,626 shares in the company, valued at $8,140,160.34. This represents a 40.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,098,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,204.30. This trade represents a 33.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,258 shares of company stock worth $8,732,604 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $42.30 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The company has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.75.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9,241,140 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

