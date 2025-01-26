Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) CEO Purchases $29,953.00 in Stock

Cosmos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Free Report) CEO Grigorios Siokas acquired 38,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $29,953.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,840.53. This trade represents a 0.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Grigorios Siokas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 29,158 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $25,075.88.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Grigorios Siokas bought 62,500 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Grigorios Siokas purchased 163,666 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,836.26.

On Friday, December 20th, Grigorios Siokas acquired 257,334 shares of Cosmos Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.58 per share, with a total value of $149,253.72.

Cosmos Health stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. Cosmos Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 5.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Cosmos Health

Cosmos Health Inc manufactures, develops, and trades branded nutraceutical products in Greece, the United Kingdom, Croatia, Bulgaria, Cayman Islands, and Cyprus. It offers medicines, OTC medicines, nutraceutical products, vitamins, minerals and dietary, health care products, medical devices, baby products, and others under the Sky Premium Life and Mediterranation brand names.

