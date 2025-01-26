Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,136 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $990.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $755.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,019.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,050.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST opened at $939.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $417.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $675.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1,008.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $951.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $903.72.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.