Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 493.1% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,555 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 187,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,376,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $255.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.43. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $183.78 and a 52-week high of $257.71.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

