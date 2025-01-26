Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (BATS:ARKQ – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 56.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $421,000.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Up 9.3 %

Shares of ARKQ stock opened at $84.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.07 and its 200 day moving average is $65.51.

About ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF

The ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies that its managers identify as benefiting from automation and other technological advancements.

