Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 109,363 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 415.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,363 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 659.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 358,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,919,000 after buying an additional 311,619 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 271.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 96.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 242,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 119,261 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.14. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.4558 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st.

(Free Report)

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.