Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Purchases 96 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 584.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Jacksonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,805,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IWM opened at $228.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.16. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $190.06 and a 52-week high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

