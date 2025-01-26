Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 85,924 Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 41.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,869 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 85,924 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alliance Resource Partners

In other news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,422,488. This represents a 5.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Singular Research lowered shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Alliance Resource Partners Price Performance

ARLP opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.46. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $613.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.17 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.55%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

