Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish Sells 21,250 Shares

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,695,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,251,080. The trade was a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 23rd, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $124,525.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $119,637.50.

On Monday, January 6th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $126,012.50.

On Friday, December 20th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total transaction of $126,225.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $134,087.50.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $127,500.00.

On Monday, December 9th, Arora Ashish sold 60,000 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total transaction of $352,200.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Arora Ashish sold 54,839 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $290,098.31.

Cricut Stock Performance

Cricut stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. Cricut, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.98.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $167.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Cricut’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Cricut from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Cricut during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the third quarter worth $70,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Cricut by 23.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Featured Stories

