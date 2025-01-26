Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $15.00 to $18.61 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.54.

Shares of CCRN stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $23.15. The stock has a market cap of $599.14 million, a P/E ratio of -363.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 337.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 140,013 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $856,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 43,372 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,132,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 384,374 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,662,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,347,000 after purchasing an additional 130,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company’s Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; vendor neutral and managed services programs; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

