CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $67,500.00 billion for the quarter.
Shares of CFB opened at $15.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $749.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.07. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52-week low of $10.64 and a 52-week high of $19.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59.
In other news, Director George Bruce purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial and industrial loans, including enterprise value lending; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans, such as home builder lending; residential real estate, multifamily real estate, energy, SBA, and consumer loans; and credit cards.
