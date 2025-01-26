CX Institutional Acquires 1,089 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in Boeing by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 296 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Capital Management Corp raised its position in Boeing by 741.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.11.

Boeing Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $175.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $137.03 and a 12-month high of $214.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.81 billion. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

