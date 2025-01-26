CX Institutional Buys 783 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

CX Institutional grew its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Blackstone from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.56.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,112,883.78. This trade represents a 9.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX opened at $186.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.82 and a 12 month high of $200.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.90 and a 200-day moving average of $160.35.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

