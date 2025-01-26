CX Institutional Cuts Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 434.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.10.
NYSE WH opened at $104.86 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $106.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The company had revenue of $396.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.
In other news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 2,850 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $251,199.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at $2,297,104.68. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.
Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising, Hotel Management, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Franchising segment focuses on licensing the company’s lodging brands and providing related services to third-party hotel owners and others.
