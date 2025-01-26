CX Institutional Decreases Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CX Institutional lowered its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Roper Technologies by 34.4% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $531.37 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $499.47 and a 1 year high of $580.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $535.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $544.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.825 dividend. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $630.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $624.38.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

