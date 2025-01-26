CX Institutional Sells 780 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

CX Institutional lowered its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMI. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 117.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 268.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.78, for a total value of $338,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,928,414.32. The trade was a 10.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mogens C. Bay sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.92, for a total value of $6,978,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,963,231.60. This trade represents a 13.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $382.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $342.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $327.21 and a 200-day moving average of $305.42. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $354.13.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

