CX Institutional Takes $508,000 Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 101.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 31,606 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $472,000.
iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of IYC opened at $99.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average is $89.52. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $101.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.
About iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF
The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
