Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Atmos Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG stock opened at $102.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

