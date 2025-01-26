Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFAX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,492,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,360,000 after buying an additional 116,080 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,702,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,014,000 after acquiring an additional 280,571 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,606,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after purchasing an additional 710,723 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,585,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,848,000 after purchasing an additional 907,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,828,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 254,240 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

