Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,220 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $4,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 177,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after buying an additional 73,288 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 53,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 264.9% during the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 459,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,124,000 after buying an additional 333,797 shares during the last quarter.

DCOR opened at $66.73 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a twelve month low of $53.76 and a twelve month high of $67.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.41. The stock has a market cap of $547.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

