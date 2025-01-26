Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter worth about $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.55.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $245.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $225.42 and a 52-week high of $281.70.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

About Danaher

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.