Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in Danaher were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the third quarter worth $40,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $309.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.55.

Danaher Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE DHR opened at $245.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $225.42 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $235.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.45. The stock has a market cap of $177.65 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.