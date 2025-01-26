Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Tran Capital Management L.P.

Tran Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 182,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,992 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 4.7% of Tran Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tran Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $41,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.2% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Well Done LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 0.9% in the third quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Danaher from $278.00 to $277.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.55.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $245.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $225.42 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.45.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 20.61%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

