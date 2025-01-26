DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and traded as high as $4.58. DBV Technologies shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 36,372 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DBVT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of DBV Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DBV Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DBV Technologies from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

DBV Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.10. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 106.07% and a negative net margin of 815.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million. As a group, analysts forecast that DBV Technologies S.A. will post -7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow’s milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

