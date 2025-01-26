Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 829.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Allison C. Ausband sold 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $470,276.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,130.14. The trade was a 11.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 21,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total transaction of $1,305,148.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,608.72. The trade was a 52.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,755,259. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.29 and a 52-week high of $69.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day moving average of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.35.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Further Reading

