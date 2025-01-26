Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1 – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €209.04 ($220.04) and traded as high as €237.30 ($249.79). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €234.80 ($247.16), with a volume of 323,330 shares.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €222.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is €209.37. The firm has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

