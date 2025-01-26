DGS Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $122.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.67, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.41 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Hsbc Global Res cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.33.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,150,048.94. This represents a 2.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

