DGS Capital Management LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

DGS Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in The GEO Group by 472.1% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

GEO stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04.

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $603.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.69 million. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 2.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Northland Securities upped their target price on The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Noble Financial cut The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

