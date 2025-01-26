DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 12,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 29,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 27,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 505,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after purchasing an additional 48,664 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,594,000 after purchasing an additional 26,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,933,220.38. This trade represents a 22.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $61.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $267.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average of $66.36. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $57.93 and a fifty-two week high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.