DGS Capital Management LLC Sells 800 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

DGS Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 47.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,452,000 after acquiring an additional 173,800 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,323,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,725,000 after purchasing an additional 141,648 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 513,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,878,000 after purchasing an additional 68,579 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 19.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 263,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth about $4,942,000. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $171.59 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.48 and a 1-year high of $176.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.53 and a 200 day moving average of $151.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $238.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.69 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $152.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.07, for a total transaction of $249,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,516,366.18. This represents a 6.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

