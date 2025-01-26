Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th.
Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $33.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a market cap of $627.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.74.
Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.
