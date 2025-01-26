Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dianthus Therapeutics to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Dianthus Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNTH

Institutional Trading of Dianthus Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Dianthus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 390.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 33,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dianthus Therapeutics stock opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Dianthus Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.72 and a one year high of $33.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.21. The company has a market cap of $627.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.74.

Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Dianthus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 1,250.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. On average, analysts predict that Dianthus Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dianthus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dianthus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.