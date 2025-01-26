Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Trading Down 4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) were down 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.48 and last traded at $33.52. Approximately 28,446,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 69,250,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.92.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 6.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 5.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 83.6% during the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 101.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 17.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 2,726.7% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

