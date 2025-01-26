Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Shares Acquired by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,179,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet accounts for 7.6% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $76,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 85.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the second quarter worth about $100,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 33.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

DNB opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.66. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $12.94.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.50% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

