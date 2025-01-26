Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,462 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 198.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,726 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 1.4% of Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,281,335,000 after purchasing an additional 67,502 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,042,050,000 after buying an additional 314,380 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,699,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $465,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,451,576 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $397,267,000 after acquiring an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 473.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,147,540,000 after acquiring an additional 647,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 333 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $276.06 per share, for a total transaction of $91,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,927.98. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $273.12 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $234.45 and a twelve month high of $313.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $283.27. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $301.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.43.

Read Our Latest Report on FDX

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.