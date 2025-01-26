Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Purchases 347 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $90.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.07. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

