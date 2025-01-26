Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,416 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 612,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,068,000 after buying an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 52.7% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 238,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,497 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management increased its position in Pfizer by 21.3% in the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 37,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 50,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $26.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $147.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.03%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

