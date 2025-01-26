Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC (LON:DIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 272.10 ($3.40) and traded as high as GBX 279 ($3.48). Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 277 ($3.46), with a volume of 340,599 shares trading hands.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £393.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1,846.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 272.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 279.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9,333.33%.

About Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust

Targeting growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom that meet the Company’s Sustainable and Responsible investing criteria

