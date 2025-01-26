Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGXU. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

Get Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.03. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $27.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.