Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,027 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 6.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ING Groep by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 10,153 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in ING Groep by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 32,534 shares during the last quarter. 4.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ING opened at $16.77 on Friday. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.90.

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th were given a $0.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.70%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ING shares. Barclays downgraded shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of ING Groep to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

