Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,490,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,990 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,479,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,334,000 after purchasing an additional 967,129 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,285,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,009,000 after purchasing an additional 733,795 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,620,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,597,000 after purchasing an additional 731,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 830,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,196,000 after purchasing an additional 727,884 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.27 on Friday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a $0.0859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.