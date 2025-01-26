Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSL. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter valued at $98,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.27 on Friday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $46.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

